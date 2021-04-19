9 new COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A total of nine additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area over the weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported six additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Monday.

Two additional COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Monday.

One additional COVID-19 cases was reported in Gallia County over the weekend, according to the Ohio Department (ODH) of Health.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,334 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update, one new case since Friday.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 143 hospitalizations, and 2,245 presumed recovered individuals (10 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,334 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 300 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 383 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 313 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 334 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 349 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 297 cases (30 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 203 cases (1 less case, 41 hospitalizations, 11 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as part of Monday’s update.

There are a total of 13 active cases and 1,467 total cases (1,313 confirmed, 154 probable) since April 2020 as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,417 recovered cases (five new), and 82 hospitalizations (two new) since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,467 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 135 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 210 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 213 cases (5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 217 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 209 cases (1 new hospitalization, 21 total hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 154 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 26 total hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,799 second doses for a total of 4,006 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 2,204 were Moderna, 1,708 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson. This does not include vaccinations by other agencies or pharmacies.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County continues to be “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,937 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, six more than Friday. Of those, 1,884 are confirmed cases and 53 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 182 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 323 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 313 cases (plus 12 probable cases, 2 new cases)

40-49 — 274 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new case)

50-59 — 280 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 247 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 222 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths, 2 new cases)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.93 on Monday with a 1.05 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 1,632 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,985), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,054,807 cases. There were 119 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 105) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11). On Monday, zero deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 22 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Monday, a total of 4,390,744 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 37.56 percent of the population. A total of 3,095,214 people, 26.48 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 149,147 cases with 2,785 deaths. There was an increase of 1,076 cases from Friday, 260 in the last 24 hours, and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,615,648 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.21 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.03 percent. There are 7,388 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 681,790 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 508,089 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

