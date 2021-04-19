‘Farm Training Day’ set for May 7

WEST COLUMBIA — Local growers will have the opportunity to take advantage of many informational sessions, when the West Virginia Department of Agriculture hosts “Farm Training Day” at the Lakin State Farm.

Set for Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event is scheduled to be held outdoors, with social distancing being observed. Registration is free, but required, and lunch will be provided.

According to West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, this will be one of the first in-person events held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Topics to be addressed and the speakers, along with the schedule, include:

9 to 10 a.m. – Cold Weather Crops by Zach Perry of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA)/National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS);

10 to 11 a.m. – West Virginia Farmers Markets and Senior Farmers Markets by Stacy Stewart and Lacy Davidson, WVDA, and Erica Gallimore, West Virginia Farmers Market Association;

11 a.m. to noon – Produce Safety Growing Tactics by Doolarie Singh-Knights;

Noon to 1 p.m. – Lunch, and Farm Safety During COVID-19 by Barbara Liedl, West Virginia State University Extension Service;

1 to 2 p.m. – Four Seasons of Growing by Lacy Davidson, WVDA;

2 to 3 p.m. – Application Process for High Tunnels by Jackie Byars, USDA/NRCS, and Available Cost Share Program for Producers in Putnam, Mason and Jackson Counties by Jeremy Grant, Western Conservation District; and,

3 to 4 p.m. – Poultry Processing/Small Egg Production by Jeremy Grant.

For more information or to register, contact Jessica Stricklen at 304-549-4013 or jstricklen@wvda.us.

(Information provided by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.)

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

