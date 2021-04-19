Colors of spring

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Valley has been called the “garden spot” of the region, known for its rich soil that produces a variety of delicious vegetables, and over years flowers have been added to the mix by these successful entrepreneurs.

Each of the local markets and greenhouses offer a variety of flowering and vegetable plants, perennials, and succulents in ways that are unique to them. Some focus on the wholesale aspect, others on year-round stores, and some on both. One supplier sells only in the local area, while others have expanded into markets outside the region.

They all have several things in common, their love of farming and growing things, sharing their knowledge with their customers, and their generosity to the community. Each of them has been in business for over 30 years, were born and raised in the Ohio Valley, and are family owned and operated.

Over the next week we will be taking a closer look at some of the local greenhouses and markets, beginning with Mitch’s Produce and Greenhouses with locations in Middleport and Gallipolis, as well as taking part in local farmers’ market events.

Mitch’s Produce and Greenhouses

Zach Meadows said he remembers his father Mitch Meadows growing plants on their front porch before he acquired his first greenhouse.

“Dad has been growing plants for as long as I can remember. Every spring he would have seed trays on our front porch,” Zach recalled.

Mitch turned his passion for growing into a full-time business in 1981, and along with his greenhouses, sells locally at his markets in Gallipolis and Middleport, and is also a regular at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market in Pomeroy.

During the spring season annual, perennial, and vegetable plants are available to purchase, all raised in his greenhouses. His sons Zach and Jaxon are part of the family business, and together they have also become known for the fresh produce sold in the markets.

Education is an important component of Mitch’s business philosophy. He and his sons enjoy helping people select the right plants for their flower and vegetable gardens, and encourage healthy food choices for those shopping at the markets.

He said he want folks to have access to seasonal fruits and vegetables grown locally, picked fresh and taken directly to market, and to grow their own, and it is apparent that Mitch and sons enjoy their role in providing this experience to their customers.

“Whether you buy it at the market or grow your own, there is nothing better than fresh produce,” Mitch said. “And flowers make people happy, it is great to see people smiling when they see all the blooming plants.”

Numerous types of flowers are available at Mitch's Produce and Greenhouse in Middleport and Gallipolis. Flowers in all colors can be found at Mitch's. Gerber Daisies are among the flowers available at Mitch's. No matter you planting needs, the right plant can be found at Mitch's. Mitch Meadows and son Zach Meadows are pictured preparing the Gallipolis Market for opening.

Series on local greenhouses begins today