‘Liberty Tree’ dedication Tuesday

The Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has planted a Pin Oak Tree at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park as a reminder of “Liberty Trees” used as places to meet to rally patriotic fervor prior to the revolution.

This project was inspired by the National Society to encourage discussion of what transpired among American colonists that resulted in the fight to be a free people in a country of their own.

A dedication ceremony of the tree and monument will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 20 in the park. All are invited to attend the event.