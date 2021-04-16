Rapp named administrator at Holzer Senior Care Center

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Holzer Senior Care Center recently announced the appointment of Melissa Rapp, RN, LNHA, as administrator of the facility.

According to a news release from Holzer, Rapp obtained her Registered Nursing degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology, Beckley, West Virginia. In 2019, she received a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Ashford University.

Rapp has over 24 years of experience in long-term care. Prior to joining Holzer, she worked at Extendicare for 16 years. She has also served as the Director of Nursing for Rocksprings Rehabilitation Center and Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In April 2019, she began her career at Holzer Senior Care Center as the Director of Nursing.

“I originally came to Holzer because I had some great friends here who are like family, and I wanted to work in the community that I live in,” Rapp shared when asked why she chose Holzer. “Holzer is very family oriented. We strive to make people feel welcome and provide excellent, quality care.”

Rapp resides in Bidwell, Ohio with her husband, Bart, and two children, Sierra and Kaleb. She enjoys watching sports, specifically her children’s softball or basketball games, scrapbooking, and reading. She also enjoys attending church with her family.

“We are excited for Melissa’s new role within the organization,” said Robert Massie, vice president of Post-Acute Care Services. “Melissa brings many positive attributes to the day-to-day interactions she has with residents and their families.”

About Holzer Senior Care:

Holzer Senior Care Center, a 70-bed nursing facility located in Bidwell, Ohio, is an integral part of Holzer Health System. The facility is one of the top nursing homes within a 50-mile radius of its service area. Holzer Senior Care Center offers a complete range of rehabilitation services conducted by registered therapists. Physical, occupational, and speech therapies are available, with programs designed to meet the needs, tolerance levels, and capabilities of each resident. Holzer Senior Care Center has been providing medical, nursing, and rehabilitation therapies to both short-term and long-term residents since 1995.

For more information on services at Holzer Senior Care Center, call (740) 446-5001 or visit www.holzer.org.

