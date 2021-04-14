For the record: Point PD monthly report, indictments

Point PD monthly activity report

The most recent activity report from the Point Pleasant Police Department was presented to Point Pleasant City Council at this week’s regular meeting. The report, which denotes activity in March, is as follows:

95 citations issued;

4 misdemeanor arrests;

3 felony arrests;

353 calls received;

9 accident reports processed;

24 complaint reports processed.

According to the PPPD, arrested and transported to the Western Regional Jail by officers in March, were: Adam R. Lee, warrant. James E. Lanier, DUI. Lindsay R. Ball, warrant. Brittney D. Swain, obstructing officer, disorderly conduct. Alec B. Morrow, possession of firearm on school property.

Indicted in Gallia County, Ohio

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren recently announced the Gallia County Grand Jury met and handed down indictments in January, February, and March.

According to a news release from Holdren’s office, the following individuals listed as residing in Mason County were indicted in Gallia County:

January

Stephen E. Thomas, age 42, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joshua Morgan Darst, age 40, of Leon, West Virginia, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Steven Caleb Brown, age 24, of Henderson, West Virginia, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

February

Christopher Michael Blankenship, age 28, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

March

Jessica M. Burdette, age 31, of Letart, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to the news release.