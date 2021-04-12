Investigation continuing into April 4 homicide

POMEROY — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, continue to investigate the April 4 murder of a Pomeroy man.

Speaking with Ohio Valley Publishing on Monday, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said his office, along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and law enforcement agencies in West Virginia, continue to investigate the shooting death of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy.

“We are continuing to investigate and follow leads,” said Wood. He added that BCI is assisting with the processing of evidence in the case, including the autopsy report and evidence gathered at the scene of the shooting. Numerous interviews have also been conducted as part of the investigation.

Wood added that he “understands the concern in the community” and assured that they have an “excellent team” working to resolve the case. Wood previously stated that he does not believe there is a threat to the community in connection with the case.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, a call was received just before 5 a.m. on Easter Sunday of shots fired at a residence on Legion Terrace in Pomeroy. The victim of the shooting was able to crawl toward the residence next door for help, with the neighbor calling for law enforcement.

When law enforcement arrived they found Roush on the ground with gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials were able to communicate with Roush before he passed away.

Roush died of his injuries after being transported from the scene by Meigs County EMS to the Holzer Meigs ER. Roush’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Wood asked anyone with information related to the case to contact local law enforcement.

Roush, a native of Mason County, was remembered on Sunday evening with a candlelight memorial at the Wahama High School football field where he was a standout athlete during his high school days.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

