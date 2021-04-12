Engineering firm chosen for Clifton water extension project

MASON — An engineering firm has been chosen for the Clifton water extension project, it was told at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, and council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, Sarah Stover and Becky Pearson. Absent were Recorder Harley Stewart and Councilman Steve Ohlinger.

Following an executive session, members returned to hire Triad Engineering of Scott Depot for the project. Triad was among the short-listed firms from those applying, and were interviewed by a committee consisting of the mayor, Supervisor Aaron Woolard, and other town representatives.

The project will replace antiquated water lines going to the unincorporated area of Clifton. It is expected to give residents increased water pressure.

Parks and entertainment dominated a large portion of the meeting.

Jill Nelson, a member of the band “Next Level” announced there will be live music at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on the evening of April 23. She also discussed other activities in the works for the stage and park areas.

The council gave Dennis approval to work on various projects to improve the park. The mayor said plans are to paint and improve the stage, add a privacy fence behind it, and have signage on the front of the stage reading “Mason, WV.”

Council members also gave approval for a planned senior citizen apartment complex project, “Lauren Lane Garden,” to tap into the municipal sewer system. Complex owners will pay a tap fee, and will be responsible for their own lines and grinder pump.

In other action, the council:

Discussed a water bill issue with a resident;

Agreed to allow Police Chief Colton McKinney to take the cruiser home while the department has uncertified police officers in case he is needed;

Heard from Kearns that with spring arriving, it is time for people to clean up their properties;

Issued building permits for Gabby Bush for a building; and Marsha Engle, Ricky Kearns, and Donna Dennis, all for fences;

Briefly discussed the COVID-19 relief package; and,

Discussed a privacy fence for the town hall.

The next meeting will be April 20, 6:30 p.m. for regular business and laying the levy.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

