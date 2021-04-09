GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: April 7

Total Headage: 382

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle / Based on In-Weight)

Yearling Steers 600-700lbs: $128.00 – $146.00; 700-800lbs: $125.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $115.00 – $135.50; Steer Calves 300-500lbs: $137.50 – $171.00; 500-600lbs: $130.00 – $151.00; Heifer Calves 300-400lbs: $135.00 – $175.00; 400-500lbs: $121.00 – $155.00; 500-600lbs: $125.00 – $144.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $129.00-$175.00; 400-600lbs: $125.00-$144.00; 600-800 pounds: $125.00 – $140.00; #2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $62.00 – $115.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $35.00 – $75.00; Canner/Cutter: $20.00 – $35.00; Bred Cows: $460.00 – $1080.00’ Cow/Calf Pairs: $1275.00

Bulls

All Weights: $80.00 – $98.00

Small Animals

Sows: $67.00 – $72.00; Boars: $30.00; Feeder Pigs: $55.00 – $65.00

Comments: Next graded feeder calf sale, Wednesday, April 21.