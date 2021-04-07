27 new cases reported… Latest from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area, with 13 coming in a single day in Mason County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 13 additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 case.

From April 2-7, the Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 13 additional COVID-19 cases.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,314 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update, one new case since Tuesday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 142 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,207 presumed recovered individuals (three new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,313 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 379 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 308 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 332 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 346 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 295 cases (1 new hospitalization, 30 total hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 12 additional confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 from April 2-7, according to an update on Wednesday.

The new cases make a total of 23 active cases and 1,451 total cases (1,298 confirmed, 153 probable) since April 2020 reported.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,391 recovered cases (eight new), and 71 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,451 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 209 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 183 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 211 cases (5 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 209 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 206 cases (1 new case, 19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 152 cases (2 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,182 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,604 second doses for a total of 3,786 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,991 were Moderna, 1,701 were Pfizer, and 94 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,904 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, 13 more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,853 are confirmed cases and 51 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases (2.36 percent of county cases)

10-19 — 179 cases (9.40 percent of county cases, 6 new cases)

20-29 — 328 cases (17.23 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

30-39 — 319 cases (16.75 percent of county cases)

40-49 — 278 cases (14.60 percent of county cases)

50-59 — 280 cases (14.71 percent of county cases, 3 deaths, 4 new cases)

60-69 — 248 cases (13.03 percent of county cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 227 cases (11.92 percent of county cases, 31 deaths, 2 new cases)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 12.39 on Wednesday with a 2.36 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,064 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,771), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,030,864 cases. There were 169 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 90) and 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday), with a 21-day average of 36 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,833,939 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 32.80 percent of the population. A total of 2,289,676 people, 19.59 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 144,374 cases with 2,722 deaths. There was an increase of 364 cases from Tuesday and 15 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,508,198 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.24 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.76 percent. There are 6,897 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 532,890 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 359,706 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_covid-5.jpg

Latest from Gallia, Mason, Meigs