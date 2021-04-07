New Haven discusses upcoming budget year

NEW HAVEN — Members of the New Haven Town Council voted to approve a $500 line item in its upcoming budget for the county health department during the most recent meeting, according to Recorder Becky Benson.

Others present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, and council members Colton McKinney, Jessica Rickard, Steve Carpenter and Roy Dale Grimm.

The health department funding was part of the $568,979 budget for the fiscal year 2021/2022, which begins on July 1. The majority of the budget will be designated for city hall in the amount of $100,000; the police department at $160,000; and the garbage department at $173,000.

Two residents appeared before the council, including Jeremy Hudnall, who asked about a stop sign and “slow, children playing” sign. He was told the signs have already been purchased and will soon be erected. He also inquired about a street off of Cherry Street that was determined to be a right-of-way.

Debbie Athey also attended to voice concern over her property. She said during the former administration, shrubs were removed at the edge of her property and the yard was not repaired. She was told the town will take care of the situation.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Russell Fowler for a roof replacement, Shirley Lynch for a front porch, Sara Owens for a metal roof and new siding, Tim Roush for a pole barn garage, and Clyde Weaver for a driveway and fence replacement;

Changed the April 19 meeting to April 20 for the purpose of laying the levy;

Approved purchasing signs for the Wahama High School Baseball team and the New Haven Youth League;

Agreed to order additional dumpsters to rent out at a rate of $75 for small and $150 for large;

Approved allotting $5 per police citation issued to go to the county teen court;

Agreed to get three bids for the purchase of a zero-turn mower;

Removed Councilwoman Rickard from the checking account, at her request, and added Councilman Carpenter; and,

Agreed to allow town residents to borrow tools and small equipment.

