City of Point Pleasant honors Humphreys

Long-time director of Main Street Point Pleasant Charles Humphreys, pictured at center, recently retired and was honored for his 20-plus years of service to the organization and downtown Point Pleasant. Presenting Humphreys with a special proclamation from the City of Point Pleasant were Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)

