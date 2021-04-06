City of Point Pleasant honors Humphreys

Long-time director of Main Street Point Pleasant Charles Humphreys, pictured at center, recently retired and was honored for his 20-plus years of service to the organization and downtown Point Pleasant. Presenting Humphreys with a special proclamation from the City of Point Pleasant were Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)
Long-time director of Main Street Point Pleasant Charles Humphreys, pictured at center, recently retired and was honored for his 20-plus years of service to the organization and downtown Point Pleasant. Presenting Humphreys with a special proclamation from the City of Point Pleasant were Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)