Two new cases reported… Latest from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported one additional case of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 case and one additional hospitalization in Gallia County on Tuesday.

The next update from the Meigs County Health Department is expected on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,313 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update, one new case since Monday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 141 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,204 presumed recovered individuals (two new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,313 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 379 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 308 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 331 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 346 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 295 cases (1 new hospitalization, 29 total hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of 18 active cases and 1,438 total cases (1,286 confirmed, 152 probable) since April 2020 reported as part of Friday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,383 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,438 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 208 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 181 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 206 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 207 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 205 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,023 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,417 second doses for a total of 3,440 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,744 were Moderna, 1,636 were Pfizer, and 60 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,891 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, one more than Monday. Of those, 1,845 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases (2.38 percent of county cases)

10-19 — 173 cases (9.15 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

20-29 — 327 cases (17.29 percent of county cases)

30-39 — 319 cases (16.87 percent of county cases)

40-49 — 278 cases (14.70 percent of county cases)

50-59 — 276 cases (14.60 percent of county cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 248 cases (13.11 percent of county cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 225 cases (11.90 percent of county cases, 31 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 7.54 on Tuesday with a 1.55 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,871 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,742), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,028,800 cases. There were 116 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 86) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Tuesday, 98 deaths were reported (since Friday). As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,774,073 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 32.29 percent of the population. A total of 2,223,514 people, 19.02 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 144,010 cases with 2,707 deaths. There was an increase of 277 cases from Monday and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,499,807 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.24 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.42 percent. There are 6,854 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 530,328 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 355,892 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

