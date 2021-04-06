Choir gets creative… Wahama’s ‘Dinner Theater: Take Out’

MASON — The Wahama White Falcon Choir is back in 2021 with a modified version of their traditional Dinner Theater.

The show was cancelled last year just days before opening night due to the nationwide shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the choir has struggled this year to perform due to challenges faced from the pandemic and social distancing guidelines when it came to singing. With some brainstorming, however, the choir has bounced back and is presenting a dinner theater this year with a twist — “Dinner Theater: Take Out.”

According to a news release sent on behalf of the choir, the choir students have been working hard the month of March preparing solos and duets that were filmed on the stage with the usual lights and surprises attendees have grown to expect from a dinner theater performance. Those performances have all been transferred, edited, and burned to a DVD. Along with a take-out spaghetti dinner, people can have a family night in, watch the DVD, and eat homemade spaghetti.

On April 9 and 10, students will gather at Wahama High School. According to a pre-order form, pickup times are from 5-7 p.m., each night. Patrons can enter the upper school parking lot, and instead of parking, follow the cones around the lot and stop at the glass doors closest to the gymnasium. There, people will be greeted by one of the choir members.

For meals that have been pre-ordered, patrons simply give the student your name and they will enter the building. A team of parents in full PPE will prepare the hot meals in to-go containers and bring it right out to you. If you have not pre-ordered your meal, order forms will be available on site for you to fill out and then the meals will be prepared.

The DVD performance is free, however choir members are asking for a suggested donation of $10 per DVD to help recuperate costs from last year’s show as well as this year’s performance. Patrons will never have to step foot outside of the vehicle. It is requested that all patrons wear a mask when interacting with the students.

For those wishing to pre-order, order forms are available at the Wahama High School office. Dinners are $7 for an adult meal and $5 for a child 12 or under. Each meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, a hot roll, a soda or bottled water, and two cookies. Pre-ordering is recommended so that enough food can adequately be prepared.

Rachel Reynolds, director at Wahama High School stated that she is very excited to get kids back onto the stage and performing. She also made a point to mention that all businesses that purchased ads for last year’s show are included in this year’s DVD and appreciates their continued support of the choral program at Wahama.

Information provided by Rachel Reynolds for the Wahama White Falcon Choir.

The Wahama gymnasium, though shown empty, has been the site of school choir members performing for the past few weeks. The performances have been placed on a DVD to be passed out during a take-out benefit spaghetti dinner on April 9 and 10. (Wahama Choir | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.7-WHS.jpg The Wahama gymnasium, though shown empty, has been the site of school choir members performing for the past few weeks. The performances have been placed on a DVD to be passed out during a take-out benefit spaghetti dinner on April 9 and 10. (Wahama Choir | Courtesy)

Wahama’s ‘Dinner Theater: Take Out’