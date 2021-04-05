16 new cases reported… Latest from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Eight additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Mason and Gallia Counties, each, over the weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Monday.

Eight additional cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Gallia County over the weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,312 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update, eight new cases since Friday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 140 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,202 presumed recovered individuals (three new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,312 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 299 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 379 cases (3 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 307 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 331 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 346 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 295 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 28 total hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reporteda total of 18 active cases and 1,438 total cases (1,286 confirmed, 152 probable) since April 2020 reported as part of Friday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,383 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,438 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 208 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 181 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 206 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 207 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 205 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,023 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,417 second doses for a total of 3,440 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,744 were Moderna, 1,636 were Pfizer, and 60 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,890 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, eight more than Friday. Of those, 1,843 are confirmed cases and 47 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases (2.38 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

10-19 — 172 cases (9.10 percent of county cases, 2 new cases)

20-29 — 327 cases (17.30 percent of county cases, 2 new cases)

30-39 — 319 cases (16.88 percent of county cases, 1 new case)

40-49 — 278 cases (14.71 percent of county cases)

50-59 — 276 cases (14.60 percent of county cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 248 cases (13.12 percent of county cases, 7 deaths, 1 new case)

70-plus — 225 cases (11.90 percent of county cases, 31 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.62 on Monday with a 1.71 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 48-hour change of 2,918 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,742), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,026,929 cases. There were 139 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 86) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Monday, zero deaths were reported (since Friday), with a 21-day average of 37 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Editor’s note: New cases, hospitalization and ICU admissions were a 48-hour change as no information was reported on Sunday. Totals are Sunday and Monday combined.

As of Monday, a total of 3,721,565 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 31.84 percent of the population. A total of 2,188,726 people, 18.72 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 143,733 cases with 2,696 deaths. There was an increase of 1,080 cases from Friday and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,492,013 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.25 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.53 percent. There are 6,955 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 528,119 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 353,473 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

Latest from Gallia, Mason, Meigs