The traditional Easter egg hunt returns

BEND AREA — Perfect weather brought out hundreds of children to Easter egg hunts in both New Haven and Mason last Saturday.

They were the first hunts in two years for the Bend Area towns, as last year’s events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Haven hunt began at 11 a.m. at the ballfields, with three age groups and a total of 3,000 eggs. There were prize eggs good for Easter baskets, toys, and money, as well as grand prizes of $50 Walmart gift cards. Door prize tickets were also drawn for additional items for the children.

In Mason, the noon hunt had four age groups at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. A total of 4,000 eggs were hidden by members of the Sugar Maple and Sassafras 4-H clubs. Prizes included dollar bills in 400 of the eggs, 100 in each age group.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance in Mason with parents taking advantage of the visit by snapping photos with their children. Broken Bread Catering was set up at the park, with owner Sonia Zuspan adding her own food prizes to some of the eggs.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Harper Roush displays a golden egg she found at the New Haven Easter egg hunt Saturday. The egg was worth a crisp new $20 bill. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.2-Easter-2.jpg Harper Roush displays a golden egg she found at the New Haven Easter egg hunt Saturday. The egg was worth a crisp new $20 bill. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The Easter egg hunt at Mason was over in a flash as children descended on the colorful plastic eggs that contained candy and/or dollar bills. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.2-Easter-4.jpg The Easter egg hunt at Mason was over in a flash as children descended on the colorful plastic eggs that contained candy and/or dollar bills. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy This little girl was not a fan of the Easter Bunny at the Mason egg hunt on Saturday. The nice weather brought hundreds of children to the park to hunt for candy and money. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.3-Easter-3.jpg This little girl was not a fan of the Easter Bunny at the Mason egg hunt on Saturday. The nice weather brought hundreds of children to the park to hunt for candy and money. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz and employee Kelly Gilland are shown as they accept prize eggs won by children at the annual egg hunt Saturday. Prize baskets are shown being handed out in the background. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/04/web1_4.3-Easter1.jpg New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz and employee Kelly Gilland are shown as they accept prize eggs won by children at the annual egg hunt Saturday. Prize baskets are shown being handed out in the background. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.