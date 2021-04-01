Proms, graduations planned for Mason County

MASON COUNTY — Prom planning throughout Mason County is in the works, with full plans reportedly to be approved by health officials.

The plans for holding prom at each of the three high schools in the county have to be submitted for approval to ensure health and safety guidelines.

At Point Pleasant Senior High School, Principal William Cottrill said prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 15. The plan, as of the end of March, is to hold the event in the courtyard/commons area and the high school gym, which will allow for more social distancing. Cottrill said prom is set to begin at 8 p.m., with a “walk-in,” for parents and grandparents only, scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hannah High School is planning a prom for Saturday, May 8, but is working to finish the plans this week to submit to the health department for approval. Principal Stephen Pritchard said the school is trying to hold the prom off campus, but will “depend on several factors.”

Wahama High School is also planning a prom for Saturday, May 8, but details about the event are not known at this time, said Principal Melissa VanMeter.

In-person graduations are also being planned for the county high schools.

For Point Pleasant Senior High School, graduation is set for Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. Cottrill said as of the end of March, the plan is for only parents and grandparents to be in attendance, but the school is waiting for more guidance on this event.

Hannan High School’s graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

At Wahama High School, graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. VanMeter said details about graduation, such as a location and attendance, is not known at this time.

More information on all these events will be reported when available.

