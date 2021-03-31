Six new cases reported… Latest vaccine counts

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Meigs County Health Department from March 29-31. There are now 17 active cases in the county.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Local vaccine numbers

In Mason County, a total of 7,842 doses have been administered to Mason County residents.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 7,703 people in Gallia County have begun the vaccine process, which is 25.76 percent of the population. A total of 5,125 people have been fully vaccinated in the county (17.14 percent).

In Meigs County, 5,772 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 25.20 percent of the population. A total of 3,740 people are fully vaccinated, which is 16.33 percent of the population.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,297 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update, three new cases since Tuesday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 138 hospitalizations, and 2,195 presumed recovered individuals (one new) as of Wendesday.

Age ranges for the 2,297 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 297 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 374 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 306 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 329 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 345 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 292 cases (27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case from March 29-31 as part of Wednesday’s update.

The health department reported 17 active cases and 1,433 total cases (1,283 confirmed, 150 probable) since April 2020.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,379 recovered cases (one new), and 71 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,433 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 133 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 208 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 179 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 206 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 205 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 204 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,023 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,417 second doses for a total of 3,440 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,744 were Moderna, 1,636 were Pfizer, and 60 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,872 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, four more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,824 are confirmed cases and 48 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

The DHHR has changed the way demographic data is reported through the COVID-19 dashboard, now only reporting ages of county cases by percentage of total cases in the county.

Confirmed and probable cases in Mason County, as reported by the DHHR by percentage of cases, are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (2.30 percent of county cases)

10-19 — 168 cases (8.97 percent of county cases)

20-29 — 321 cases (17.15 percent of county cases)

30-39 — 318 cases (16.99 percent of county cases)

40-49 — 276 cases (14.74 percent of county cases)

50-59 — 277 cases (14.80 percent of county cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 244 cases (13.03 percent of county cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 225 cases (12.02 percent of county cases, 31 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.62 on Wednesday with a 1.57 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,989 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,623), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,017,566 cases. There were 108 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 89) and 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported (since Tuesday). As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,387,577 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 28.98 percent of the population. A total of 1,947,427 people, 16.66 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 141,738 cases with 2,676 deaths. There was an increase of 416 cases from Tuesday and 36 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,447,894 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.26 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.64 percent. There are 6,278 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 498,588 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 313,427 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

