Out like a lamb?

OHIO VALLEY — It seems the saying “If you don’t like the weather just wait five minutes” may be accurate this week as residents of the Ohio Valley have experienced what can almost be described as all four seasons in a matter of a few days.

Driving around the area with the windows down and sunglasses on, one may have been easily confused as some of the roads appeared to be treated with brine, something that is done prior to winter weather events.

A week that began with some gusty winds, brought a near perfect sunny day on Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s, only to be replaced overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday with more wind, rain and dropping temperatures. The precipitation and declining temperatures lead to the need to prepare the area for the potential of slick roads.

A freeze warning for early Thursday morning and a freeze watch for Thursday night into Friday morning will bring some of the coldest temperatures in recent weeks, with a forecast in the low 20s for areas including Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties.

The freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service advises, “Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

By the Easter weekend temperatures are forecasted to rebound into the 60s, with 70s in the forecast for the first full week of April.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured are blooming daffodils near the trailhead for the Gatewood Trail System owned by the University of Rio Grande near the main campus. The system recently received new signage and volunteers work to maintain the trails popular with hikers and mountain bikers. (Beth Sergent | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_4.1-Daf.jpg Pictured are blooming daffodils near the trailhead for the Gatewood Trail System owned by the University of Rio Grande near the main campus. The system recently received new signage and volunteers work to maintain the trails popular with hikers and mountain bikers. (Beth Sergent | Courtesy) Pictured among the green moss and ferns are wildflowers indicating spring is attempting to be “sprung,” including here along the Gatewood Trail System in Rio Grande, Ohio. (Beth Sergent | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_4.1-Flowers.jpg Pictured among the green moss and ferns are wildflowers indicating spring is attempting to be “sprung,” including here along the Gatewood Trail System in Rio Grande, Ohio. (Beth Sergent | Courtesy)

March departs, April arrives, erratic weather remains

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.