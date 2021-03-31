Mason County Fair planning underway

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair Board is continuing to plan a full fair for August following the governor’s announcement last week.

As previously reported by the Point Pleasant Register, Gov. Jim Justice announced last week all fairs, festivals and similar events will be allowed to resume on May 1.

Fair Board President Benny Hoffman said the board has been planning the 2021 fair since last summer.

“We’ve been planning ever since last year’s fair got canceled to go ahead and have this year’s fair in hopes that we would be able to do it,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the events this year will be a “full-fledged fair.” The fair is scheduled for Aug. 9-14. The board is in the process of finalizing events and entertainment, which will likely have a few minor changes, Hoffman said. These changes and a schedule will be announced in the annual fair catalogue, which should be released in June.

Gov. Justice is supposed to release official guidelines for these events in the coming weeks. Last week, the governor updated the statewide executive order to terminate the previous order from spring 2020.

Hoffman said the board is expecting these guidelines to be similar to current guidelines for the public — including facial coverings, social distancing, hand washing stations, etc. Hoffman said the board has been planning for these safety measures.

The Mason County Fair Board is also planning the annual spring Fair Bash for May 15 from noon-6 p.m. The Mason County Fair Bash is an annual fundraiser to raise money for improvements on the fairgrounds. Hoffman said raffle tickets will be available for purchase for $50. During the bash, prizes are drawn every five minutes and the grand price worth $10,000 is drawn at 6 p.m. Participants do not need to be present to win, Hoffman said, but there will be live music and an “all-you-can-eat” pork barbeque.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.