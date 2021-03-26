10 new cases reported… Area vaccine update

OHIO VALLEY — Ten new cases were reported in Gallia and Mason Counties on Friday as the focus on vaccine efforts continues around the region and country.

Local vaccine data

As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 7,408 people in Gallia County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 24.78 percent of the population. Of those, 4,659 people have completed the vaccine process (15.58 percent of the population).

In Meigs County, 5,575 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 24.34 percent of the population. Of those, 3,337 people have completed the vaccine process (14.57 percent of the population).

In Mason County, DHHR reports 7,591 total doses have been administered.

Local vaccination sites

In Meigs County, vaccines are available at several locations, including, Fruth Pharmacy, Hopewell Health Centers, Swisher & Loshe Pharmacy and the Meigs County Health Department vaccine site at the fairgrounds. Scheduling for some locations can be completed at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by contacting the pharmacy directly.

The Meigs County Health Department is providing information on upcoming clinic dates and the vaccine to be given on their website meigs-health.com. Upcoming first-dose clinics by the health department include April 1 (Moderna) and April 6 (Pfizer). Scheduling will take place thorough the states website when appointment times are made available.

The Ohio University (Athens) Mobile Mass Vaccination Clinic will also be making two stops in Meigs County in April on the 13th and 27th, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday. Appointments are not yet available, but will be scheduled through gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov when times are made available.

In Gallia County, vaccines are available at Fruth Pharmacy, WalMart, Hopewell Health Centers, Holzer Medical Center and the Gallia County Health Department.

In a Facebook announcement on Thursday, the Gallia County Health Department stated, “You can make an appointment or just come on in! Our Covid19 vaccine clinic is open Monday-Friday 9-11:30am and 1-3pm. Open for all Ohio residents age 16 and older. Call us at 740-441-2950, 740-441-2951, or 740-441-2018.”

Through the vaccine search on the DHHR dashboard, COVID-19 vaccines in Mason County are to be available at Walgreens and WalMart. Gov. Jim Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. The Mason County Health Department has also been hosting appointment-only vaccine clinics at the former Goodwill store in Point Pleasant.

Vaccine maintenance program

According to information provided by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine as part of Thursday’s new conference and related news release, the Ohio Department of Aging has created the Vaccine Maintenance Program to ensure new residents and employees, and established residents and employees who previously decided not to receive a vaccine, can still choose to receive one.

“We are eager to partner with facilities across the state to ensure our long-term care residents and their caregivers are protected from COVID-19,” said Governor DeWine.

In a news release, the Governor’s office provided a list of facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, “who have not indicated their willingness to participate in the Vaccine Maintenance Program or how they would make vaccinations available to their residents and staff.” The only local facility on the list as of Thursday was Abbyshire Place Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Gallia County.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,277 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, five new cases since Wednesday.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 138 hospitalizations, and 2,185 presumed recovered individuals (three new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,277 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 294 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 369 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 306 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 325 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 340 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 289 cases (27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

70-79 — 199 cases (1 new case, 40 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 12 active cases and 1,421 total cases (1,275 confirmed, 146 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,372 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,421 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 132 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 203 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 178 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 204 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 203 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,975 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,312 second doses for a total of 3,287 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,737 were Moderna, 1,535 were Pfizer, and 15 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County returned to “orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,853 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, five more than Thursday. Of those, 1,804 are confirmed cases and 49 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

A breakdown of the cases by age in Mason County has not be available this week. According to DHHR, the age ranges for 1,825 of the COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 264 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.08 on Friday with a 1.45 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,742 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,556), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,008,913 cases. There were 111 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 89) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Friday, 144 deaths were reported (since Tuesday). As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Friday, a total of 3,117,500 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 26.67 percent of the population. A total of 1,763,847 people, 15.09 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 139,750 cases with 2,628 deaths. There was an increase of 499 cases from Thursday and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,405,746 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.27 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.85 percent. There are 5,811 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 466,228 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 293,765 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

