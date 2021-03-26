Commission discusses auction of community building

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon where they discussed various business items, including the auction of a local community building.

Before the meeting on Thursday, the commissioners held an auction of the Gallipolis Ferry Community Building. During the meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to reject the offer. Commission President Sam Nibert said only one offer was received. Commissioner Rick Handley said they were hoping to receive more money from the sale of the building. Commissioners said they would decide at a later date on what they wanted to do with the building.

Commissioners reappointed Dave Rollins for another term to the county’s Civil Service Board.

Commissioner Handley said he was notified by the Mason County Chamber of Commerce that TriRiver Transit was awarded the Best Community Project for 2019.

The commission said they would be setting a meeting with mayors from throughout the county and a representative from the state for guidance on how to spend the approximate $5 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed earlier this month by President Joe Biden.

The commissioners approved to give permission to Bikers Against Child Abuse for use of space at the courthouse on April 17, where they will pass out informational brochures.

Commission President Nibert signed the renewal contract for the extension office.

All commissioners, including Handley, Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, were present at the meeting, along with County Clerk Diana Cromley.

The next meeting for the Mason County Commission is set for April 15 at 4 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthrone@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

