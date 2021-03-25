Southside man sentenced to five years for failing to register as a sex offender

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth S. Gaskins announced Perry Russell Troy, Jr., 36, of Southside, was sentenced on Thursday in the Circuit Court of Mason County by Judge Lora A. Dyer to five years in prison.

The announcement was made via the prosecutor’s Facebook page.

According to Gaskins’ office, the defendant was previously convicted on January 20, 2021, for “Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.”

“Prosecutor Gaskins wishes to thank Trooper Burnem of the West Virginia State Police, Mason Detachment, and Jerry Lowery, Probation Officer, for their hard work on this matter,” stated the Facebook post.

Gaskins also noted that “sex crimes are particularly heinous and continue to occur with staggering regularity. Until offenders get the message that they must comply with registration laws, I will continue to seek the maximum penalty under the law, and I applaud Judge Dyer for imposing exactly that.”

Information provided by the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page.

Troy https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_sex-offender.jpg Troy