New COVID cases reported in Mason… Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Racine

OHIO VALLEY — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Due to an outage with the Ohio Department of Health reporting system case data in Ohio was not available as of press time on Thursday.

Ohio Mobile Vaccine Clinic

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state’s mobile vaccine clinic will host two clinics in Meigs County in April. Clinics will take place on April 13 and 27 at the Racine United Methodist Church. Specific details on times, type of vaccine and scheduling have not yet been released.

Ohio cases per capita

Each Thursday the Ohio Department of Health updates the per capita cases for the past two weeks, with Governor Mike DeWine having set a mark of 50 cases per 100,000 population for a two week times span as the time when health orders will be lifted.

As of Thursday, the state is at 146.9 cases per 100,000 population, up from 143.9 cases the previous Thursday.

Meigs County’s cases per 100,000 population for the two weeks of March 10-23 was 52.4 cases per 100,000 population (12 actual cases).

Gallia County’s cases per 100,000 population for the two weeks of March 10-23 was 66.9 cases per 100,000 population (20 actual cases).

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,272 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 138 hospitalizations, and 2,182 presumed recovered individuals as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,272 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 292 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 369 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 305 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 325 cases (7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 339 cases (15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 289 cases (27 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 198 cases (40 hospitalizations)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations)

Age unknown — 44 deaths

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 12 active cases and 1,421 total cases (1,275 confirmed, 146 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,372 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,421 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases

10-19 — 132 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 203 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 178 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 204 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 203 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,975 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,312 second doses for a total of 3,287 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,737 were Moderna, 1,535 were Pfizer, and 15 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,848 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, five more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,800 are confirmed cases and 48 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

A breakdown of the cases by age in Mason County has not be available this week. According to DHHR, the age ranges for 1,825 of the COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 264 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 7.00 on Wednesday with a 1.30 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,501 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,529), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,006,171 cases. There were 67 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 88) and five new ICU admissions (21-day average of nine). On Thursday, zero deaths were reported, with a 21 day average of 78 deaths. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,948,323 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 25.22 percent of the population. A total of 1,663,271 people, 14.23 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 139,251 cases with 2,624 deaths. There was an increase of 433 cases from Wednesday and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,393,602 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.27cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.88 percent. There are 5,695 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 455,374 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 280,181 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

