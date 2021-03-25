Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

All board members — including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter — were present at the meeting.

The board approved the following consent of approval items:

Work-Based Learning sights for the 2020/21 school year: Auto Zone, McHappy’s, Hogg & Zuspan, Corner Stone Barber Shop, and Piggly Wiggly; the placement of Amanda Upton, a Grand Canyon University Student, to due her clinicals in Mason County Schools for the 2021 Spring Semester.

The board approved Policy #2431-Interscholastic Athletics.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved to grant Family Medical Leave for Regina Driscoll, Ashton Elementary Teacher, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; the employment of Khloe Billings, Ashely Marion, and Kelsey Moya, as substitute teachers, Job #001-041-I, for the 2020/21 school year.

For service personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Ralph Ohlinger, Custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective June 11, 2021; the transfer of Trinity Dean, Aide, Central Office Itinerant to Aide/ECCAT/Bus Supervisory, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective March 25, 2021.

In extra-curricular personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Charles Tolliver, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective March 16, 2021; the employment of Barbara Mitchell, Homebound/Alternative Ed., Central Office Itinerant, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year; the employment of Todd Bowen, Jr High Assistant Boys Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; the placement of David McCutcheon, Athletic Assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position; accept the resignation of Steve Martin, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 3/23/21.

In finance matters, the board approved the donation to Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, of a 2002 Eliminator 8.5’ X 24’ TA2 trailer, donated by Mason County Office of Emergency Services/Mason County Commission, for the purpose of transporting Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High band equipment to band related events when needed. Funding for insurance and licenses will be County Levy Funds.

The board also approve the continued, annual Memorandum of Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and WVU Cooperative Extension Service, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, for the amount of $25,000/per year. Excess Levy Monies will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,580,164.10.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is set for April 13 at 6 p.m. The board was set to meet on Thursday, March 25 for a special superintendent position and calendar meeting. The board will meet on Monday, March 29 for a special student discipline and budget meeting.

All motions were unanimous unless otherwise noted.