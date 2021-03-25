Posted on by

Two from Mason Co. earn state titles


Ella Grant of Southside was crowned the 2021 Miss West Virginia Elementary America 2nd Grade Queen. She will now travel to Little Rock, Arkansas to compete in the national pageant. Grant is being crowned by Olivia Sinnett, Miss Elementary America 4th Grade Queen and the 2020 Miss West Virginia Elementary First Grade Queen, Karmen Rothgeb.

Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School and Collegiate America Pageants | Courtesy

Emma Rice of Point Pleasant will be competing at nationals in June as the 2021 Miss West Virginia Collegiate America Queen. Rice was crowned February 20 in Hurricane during the state pageant which boasted a total of 34 contestants from around the state. Crowning Rice is the executive pageant director, Delyssa Edwards.


Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School and Collegiate America Pageants | Courtesy

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County was “represented well” by six contestants during last month’s Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School and Collegiate America Pageants, according to a news release about the event.

Held in Hurricane at the Valley Park Conference Center, “a total of 34 ladies from around the state competed for the coveted state titles,” the news release reported.

The local contestants included Ella Grant of Southside, Lillian Roush of New Haven, Alexis Roush of New Haven, Lillian Bowles of Mason, Gracie Queen of Point Pleasant, and Emma Rice of Point Pleasant.

The news release further stated, “It was an especially great night for Grant and Rice who claimed state titles in their age divisions and will be traveling to Little Rock, Arkansas in June to compete on the national stage.”

Grant won the title of 2021 Miss West Virginia Elementary 2nd Grade America. She is the 6-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Danielle Grant of Southside. Her local sponsors include Elm Grove Farm and Poor Boys Tires.

Rice is now the 2021 Miss West Virginia Collegiate America Queen. She is the 21-year-old daughter of Olin and Jonna Rice of Point Pleasant, and the granddaughter of Edward and Juanita Sheridan, and Sarah Rice, all of Point Pleasant. She is sponsored by her friends and family, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Counterpoint, Lemon & Lavender Co. Boutique, Kathryn’s Luxury Spa, Village Pizza Inn, Terry Pyles State Farm Insurance, Paul’s Exxon, Angie Zimmerman Realty Group, LLC, Ohio Valley Bank, and Halo Salon.

“It should also be noted that Gracie Queen was first runner up to Rice in the Collegiate division, and also took home other awards, including Cover Model,” stated the news release. “The Roush sisters of New Haven also won multiple awards including, Photogenic.”

For those interested in becoming a sponsor for Grant or Rice, please contact Delyssa Edwards, executive pageant director at 304-593-8998. There is currently an online auction event on Facebook to support the state titleholders that will begin on April 5.

Submitted by Delyssa Edwards.

