Two from Mason Co. earn state titles

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County was “represented well” by six contestants during last month’s Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High School and Collegiate America Pageants, according to a news release about the event.

Held in Hurricane at the Valley Park Conference Center, “a total of 34 ladies from around the state competed for the coveted state titles,” the news release reported.

The local contestants included Ella Grant of Southside, Lillian Roush of New Haven, Alexis Roush of New Haven, Lillian Bowles of Mason, Gracie Queen of Point Pleasant, and Emma Rice of Point Pleasant.

The news release further stated, “It was an especially great night for Grant and Rice who claimed state titles in their age divisions and will be traveling to Little Rock, Arkansas in June to compete on the national stage.”

Grant won the title of 2021 Miss West Virginia Elementary 2nd Grade America. She is the 6-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Danielle Grant of Southside. Her local sponsors include Elm Grove Farm and Poor Boys Tires.

Rice is now the 2021 Miss West Virginia Collegiate America Queen. She is the 21-year-old daughter of Olin and Jonna Rice of Point Pleasant, and the granddaughter of Edward and Juanita Sheridan, and Sarah Rice, all of Point Pleasant. She is sponsored by her friends and family, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Counterpoint, Lemon & Lavender Co. Boutique, Kathryn’s Luxury Spa, Village Pizza Inn, Terry Pyles State Farm Insurance, Paul’s Exxon, Angie Zimmerman Realty Group, LLC, Ohio Valley Bank, and Halo Salon.

“It should also be noted that Gracie Queen was first runner up to Rice in the Collegiate division, and also took home other awards, including Cover Model,” stated the news release. “The Roush sisters of New Haven also won multiple awards including, Photogenic.”

For those interested in becoming a sponsor for Grant or Rice, please contact Delyssa Edwards, executive pageant director at 304-593-8998. There is currently an online auction event on Facebook to support the state titleholders that will begin on April 5.

Submitted by Delyssa Edwards.