Board of Ed. discusses re-entry plans

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening where it discussed re-entry plans.

During the meeting, Supt. Jack Cullen told the board if they wanted to extend the deadline for switching learning platforms at the last nine-weeks period, they could. The fourth nine-weeks is set to begin on Monday, March 29, and the deadline to change from in-person blended learning to virtual, or vice versa, was last Friday. Cullen said there have been discussions about allowing parents to switch their students in extracurricular activities to virtual learning to reduce the risk of being quarantined if a positive case was in the classroom.

Board members and Cullen agreed that academics is a top priority, however, with tournaments for winter and spring coming in the final nine-weeks, some students would be eligible for scholarships to college. Cullen said if a student would be quarantined, they would be unable to perform in their sport, band activity, etc.

The board unanimously approved a motion to allow all students to switch their learning platform until Friday.

The board of education recognized county-level winners of the Young Writers Contest. Those winners include: Gracie Hoffman-New Haven Elementary (grades 1-2); Paytyn Leach-New Haven Elementary (grades 3-4); Brayden Collins-Ashton Elementary (grades 5-6); Bailey Snyder-Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High (grades 7-8); Miranda Smith-Hannan Jr./Sr. High (grades 9-10); and Billy Stovet-Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High (grades 11-12).

During the meeting, Gary Hendricks, treasurer, gave an update on the February monthly financial statements. Hendricks said the district spent less money on professional and service substitutes and spent less money on social security pay outs so far in the year. Hendricks said a higher expense this year was for technology supplies.

The board approved a motion to follow guidelines from the state and local health department for prom events this year. Those details will be forthcoming.

All board members were present at the meeting, including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin.

County-level winners of the Young Writers Contest were recognized at the board of education meeting Tuesday evening. Students are pictured with the board of education members. A complete list of winners appears in the story. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_mason-boe-writers.jpg County-level winners of the Young Writers Contest were recognized at the board of education meeting Tuesday evening. Students are pictured with the board of education members. A complete list of winners appears in the story. Mason County Schools | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

