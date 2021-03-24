13 new COVID cases reported in OVP area… Latest case data

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (three confirmed, two probable).

The Ohio Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,272 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update. This is an increase of four since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 138 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,182 presumed recovered individuals (one new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,272 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 292 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 369 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 305 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 325 cases (7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 339 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 289 cases (1 new case, 27 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 198 cases (1 new hospitalization, 40 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations)

Age unknown — 44 deaths

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases since Monday as part of Wednesday’s update.

The health department reported 12 active cases and 1,421 total cases (1,275 confirmed, 146 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,372 recovered cases (one new), and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,416 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 53 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 132 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 203 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 178 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 204 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 203 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 203 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,975 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,312 second doses for a total of 3,287 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,737 were Moderna, 1,535 were Pfizer, and 15 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,843 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, four more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,796 are confirmed cases and 47are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

A breakdown of the cases by age in Mason County was not available on Wednesday. According to DHHR, the age ranges for 1,825 of the COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 264 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 6.47 on Wednesday with a 1.25 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,848 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,527), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,004,670 cases. There were 123 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 89) and 13 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,948,323 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 25.22 percent of the population. A total of 1,663,271 people, 14.23 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 138,818 cases with 2,619 deaths. There was an increase of 389 cases from Tuesday and six new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,382,655 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.28 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.01 percent. There are 5,581currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 448,808 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 273,061 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

