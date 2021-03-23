New Haven, Mason plan Easter egg hunts for Saturday

BEND AREA — Bend Area children will have their choice of two Easter egg hunts this weekend, when the towns of New Haven and Mason each have an event on Saturday.

The Town of New Haven will host it’s egg hunt at 11 a.m. at the ball fields. There will be three age groups, 0-4 years; 5-8 years; and 9-12 years.

In Mason, the hunt will start at noon at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. A total of 4,000 eggs will be hidden in four age group areas. They include 0-3 years; 4-6 years; 7-9 years; and 10-12 years. One hundred eggs in each group will contain a dollar bill.

The Easter Bunny will be walking around prior to and during the hunt in Mason. Parents are invited to bring their cameras for pictures.

Egg hunt organizers in each town encourage parents to bring their children early. The hunt will begin on time in each town, and normally only last a matter of minutes. Children should also bring a container to place their eggs in.

Rain dates for both events will be April 3 at the same times.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Thousands of colorful plastic eggs are pictured and waiting to be filled for the Bend Area Easter egg hunts in Mason and New Haven. Both hunts will be held on Saturday. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.23-Egg-Hunt.jpg Thousands of colorful plastic eggs are pictured and waiting to be filled for the Bend Area Easter egg hunts in Mason and New Haven. Both hunts will be held on Saturday. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.