Celebrating local artists… Wahama students recognized

MASON — Two students from Wahama High School received honors for their artwork in the Youth Art Month Show at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Peyton “Kai” Ingels won first place with her three-dimensional sculptural piece titled “Bingus.” The pink cat was made with polymer clay, wire, and fur.

Alexandra Phillips received honorable mention for her black and white still life titled “Surrounded by Fabric.” It featured a pumpkin, fruits and basket, with a value scale distinguishing the darks and lights.

Both pieces have been on exhibit at the art center during March, which is designated as Youth Art Month.

According to Wahama Art Instructor Susan Parrish, both projects will now go to “Arts Alive” in Charleston, which will be virtual this year due to COVID-19. “Arts Alive” is the West Virginia Department of Education’s annual event to showcase outstanding arts education programs and student achievements in public schools, according to the West Virginia Department of Education website.

Works included in “Arts Alive” are through a competitive submission process or by invitation. Among the selections are dance, music, theater, visual arts and others.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

