Recognizing their ‘Superheroes’

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Career Center student, Eli Burns, recently headed a project to recognize teachers and staff as the school’s “superheroes.”

Burns, a senior in the graphic design class, which goes by “Mc3 grafix,” took the lead on the project to create a bulletin board for the hallway at the career center. The bulletin board depicts teachers, and at the center as superheroes.

Graphic design instructor Jeff Wamsley said the project took some research because Mc3 grafix wanted to match some of the teachers with an appropriate superhero. For example, Wamsley said the welding teacher is shown as Iron Man.

“The teachers have been through a lot, and the students have too, but the teachers have had a challenging year with COVID and the virtual teaching,” Wamsley said. “They have a lot of responsibilities. I think that’s why we went with [the superhero theme.]”

Burns said the total project, which included getting photographs, using Photoshop tools and researching, took him approximately three weeks.

Burns plans to attend Ohio University to pursue a degree in graphic design.

“I love being in graphic design because I like to make people feel happy and make their visions come true,” Burns said.

Wamsley said Mc3 grafix, which operates as a simulated workplace, keeps the bulletin board seasonal, but wanted something to use year-round if needed.

Wamsley said he tries to give his graphic design students a variety of projects, some of which include cereal boxes and board game designs.

The bulletin board at the Mason County Career Center features teachers and staff as superheroes.

Bulletin board depicts teachers as superheroes

