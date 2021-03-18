Internet options increasing in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Residents of New Haven, as well as Syracuse, Ohio, will soon have another option for internet services, it was announced at the most recent meeting of the New Haven Town Council.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard, Steve Carpenter, and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent was Councilman Colton McKinney.

David Hannum of New Era Broadband attended the meeting and presented council with a contract to allow his company to place radio equipment on top of the town water tank. The equipment placement will enable residents of New Haven and Syracuse, which is directly across the river from New Haven, to choose New Era as their internet provider.

Hannum said in return, the company will pay New Haven $85 per month for use of the tower, plus provide all town entities such as the town hall, sewer plant, and fire station with free internet. He said he works with Verizon for the fiber optics portion of the project, and expects to have the new service operational in approximately 120 days.

The council agreed to look over the contract before signing it and having it notarized.

Recreation was also a meeting topic, including the Easter egg hunt, town block sale, and municipal swimming pool.

The egg hunt will be held March 27, 11 a.m., at the ball fields. The rain date will be April 3.

It was agreed to keep the block sale the first weekend in May. The sale was postponed until later last year due to COVID-19. Traffic patterns will be one way on Midway and Layne streets on May 1.

The mayor said he and Grimm met with David Stewart about pool concerns, including a leak in the pool floor. Serevicz said they found the pool was not fixed with the proper caulking earlier and is not equipped with high pressure plumbing.

The mayor said the problems are minimal and should be corrected in April. He said he and Grimm were told the fix should give the pool a minimum of five additional years.

Carpenter voiced his concern over large trucks traveling on the back streets of town, contributing to damage to the roads and sidewalks. It was suggested to possibly establish a truck route for businesses such as Thompson Hardware, Kimes Steel, Dollar General and others. No immediate action was taken.

Rickard reported she, along with county commissioners Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, traveled to the Department of Environmental Protection to request funds for a new garbage truck. She added while there, it was mentioned that New Haven is one of few towns in the state with no Business and Occupation Tax. The establishment of a tax would increase town revenue, she said.

In other action, the council:

Heard office worker Molly Fisher has resigned, but agreed to help until she is replaced and the new hire trained;

Agreed to pay the invoice for the new office computer and software;

Heard from Police Chief Dave Hardwick that the department body cameras have arrived and are working; and,

Announced Midway Drive and Haven Heights are both on the list for resurfacing by the state Department of Highways.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.