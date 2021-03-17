Healthy Words to Live By… The head-to-toe benefits of yoga

For centuries, yoga enthusiasts have boasted about the physical and mental health benefits of the discipline. Now, more than ever, people are using yoga as a way to relax and de-stress. However, you don’t have to be an expert to cash in on the healthy extras!

So, “Namaste” calm and read on! Here are some excellent reasons why you should adopt yoga into your exercise repertoire!

Get a “leg up” on your immune system!

There are many factors in life that can wreak havoc on your immune system, including stress. A weakened immune system can leave you vulnerable to illnesses and disease. Not only can yoga reduce your risk of cancer, but many cancer patients and survivors have incorporated yoga into their health and wellness routine. Yoga can serve as a support system in reducing fatigue from treatments and relief from anxiety.

Get “om” your way to better bone and joint health!

Yoga has an abundance of poses that can not only relieve joint pain but can also increase bone health! Since yoga poses are low-impact, it can be a safe exercise for those who may suffer from the following common bone and joint problems:

· Arthritis

· Carpal tunnel syndrome

· Back pain

· Fibromyalgia

· Osteoarthritis

Power up your noggin!

Yoga offers some brain health perks too! While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia, the latest research suggests that yoga can help with prevention and improve symptoms. Since yoga poses involve practicing posture, breathing, and meditation, these exercises can play a role in increasing cognitive functions. Some other surprising facts – improve memory, increase attention and sharpen focus.

Heart and Soul! Since stress has a strong link to heart disease, yoga is a great stress-buster that can keep your ticker healthy! According to the American Heart Association, yoga can have a positive impact on your heart health by:

· Managing stress, depression, and insomnia

· Lowering cholesterol

· Decreasing blood pressure

· Improving heart rate

· Improving body mass index (BMI)

Along with opting for healthy foods, adopting a regular exercise routine can help stave off a host of illnesses and diseases. Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center offers many services including yoga and other fitness opportunities to meet your health and wellness needs. For more information about how you can improve your fitness and health routine, contact us today at the Wellness and Rehabilitation Center at 304-675-7222.

Piece submitted by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

By Amy Mullins Healthy Words to Live By

Amy Mullins, MBA, MOTR/L, is Pleasant Valley Hospital’s director of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine.

