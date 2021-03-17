Marshall pens academic agreements with Glenville

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The path to advanced degrees, including a doctorate in pharmacy and a master’s in accountancy, just became a little easier for students at Glenville State College, thanks to an agreement with Marshall University.

According to a news release from Marshall, the presidents of both institutions signed the memorandums of understanding recently at Marshall’s South Charleston campus. The pacts commit the two schools to an affiliation aimed at providing opportunities for students to stay in West Virginia and pursue their graduate and professional studies.

“We are very pleased to work with Glenville State on this initiative which promises to assist students with furthering their higher education in West Virginia,” said Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Marshall University. “It is essential that higher education institutions work together to eliminate as many obstacles as possible for students in our state. We are proud to have Glenville State as a partner.”

The first agreement stipulates that Glenville students interested in pursuing a doctorate in pharmacy at Marshall can follow a specific program of study which, when successfully completed, will culminate in both an undergraduate degree in chemistry or biology from Glenville and a doctorate in pharmacy from Marshall.

The agreement also obliges Marshall to grant interviews to all Glenville students who meet the minimum admissions requirements as determined by university officials. Each year, Marshall will accept up to 15 Glenville students, and possibly more, who meet admissions requirements.

“These agreements provide a great opportunity for students in central West Virginia who may otherwise have a hard time accessing such programs,” said Dr. Mark A. Manchin, president of Glenville State College. “I am appreciative of President Gilbert and the work that our two institutions have put into preparing these agreements. Strengthening the ties between higher education institutions in West Virginia is so vital, and I think this is an example of the wonderful things that can come from such cooperation – everyone wins.”

The second agreement provides Glenville State’s students with an efficient transition into Marshall’s Master of Science in Accountancy degree program by allowing conditional acceptance and graduate course study at Marshall during the senior year of undergraduate studies at Glenville. Additionally, Marshall pledges to accept certain foundation courses delivered at Glenville as recognized requirements for the M.S.A. program.

Marshall’s master’s degree program in accountancy is one of few available fully online, which will make it attractive to students who want to remain in central West Virginia to complete their studies, according to the news release.

Staff and faculty at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, the Lewis College of Business and Marshall’s Office of the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs facilitated the agreements along with colleagues at Glenville State.

Information submitted by Marshall University.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.17-Gil.jpg