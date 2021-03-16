COVID-19 death reported in Gallia… Latest case data for Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death in Gallia County on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the county to 40 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The age of the person has not been reported by ODH.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

COVID vaccine clinic

The Meigs County Health Department will be hosting a “first come, first serve” first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday for residents who are eligible under the current vaccine guidelines in Ohio. The clinic is open to any individual who meets the qualifications for Phase 1 or 2 which has been announced including those age 50 and older. The clinic will take place from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. Individuals may be asked to show proof that they are in the current phase groups.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,256 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update. This is an increase of two since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 40 deaths (one new), 135 hospitalizations, and 2,149 presumed recovered individuals (four new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,256 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 303 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 323 cases (7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 337 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 287 cases (26 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 195 cases (39 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 155 cases (1 new case, 38 hospitalizations)

Age unknown — 40 deaths (1 new)

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five active cases and 1,409 total cases (1,265 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,369 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are typically reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,409 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 130 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 201 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 202 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,627 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 810 second doses for a total of 3,085 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,616 were Moderna, 1,469 were Pfizer, and zero were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,818 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, three more than Monday. Of those, 1,768 are confirmed cases and 50 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,818 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 152 cases (plus 2 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 303 cases (plus 12 probable cases (1 new))

30-39 — 298 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 261 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 265 cases (plus 3 probable cases (1 new), 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 217 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 30 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 11.85 on Tuesday with a 2.45 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,883 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,622). There were 114 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 100) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Tuesday, 121 new COVID-19 deaths were reported. This number had not been updated since Friday. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,430,893 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 20.80 percent of the population. A total of 1,422,611 people, 12.17 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 136,019 cases with 2,546 deaths. There was an increase of 341 cases from Monday and 15 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,311,744 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.32 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.21 percent. There are 5,176 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 392,736 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 246,568 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_covid-4.jpg

Latest case data