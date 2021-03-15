Board of Ed. approves agenda items

ASHTON — The Mason County Board of Education met last week at Ashton Elementary for a regular business meeting where members approved agenda items.

During the meeting, all board members including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin, were present at the meeting.

For service personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Laykin Stover, substitute aide, effective Feb. 11, 2021. The board also approved the employment of Lyle Endicott, Substitute Bus Mechanic, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

For extra-curricular personnel, the board approved the following: the resignation of Steve Richardson, Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective February 22, 2021; the employment of Tirza Kay, GEAR UP, on an as needed basis, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; the employment of Robert Grady, Jr High Golf Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; the employment of Robert Grady, High School Golf Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year; the placement of Richard Blain, Athletic Assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year. This is an unpaid position; the employment of Joel Lloyd, Jr High Head Baseball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education is scheduled for March 23 at 6 p.m. at the board office.

