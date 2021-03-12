For the Record: Marriage licenses, property deeds

Marriage licenses filed

The following marriage licenses were filed in February in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley:

Victor M Wambua, 31 of Huntington, to Juliet M. Macharia, 29 of Huntington. Joel L. Easterling, 47 of Leon, to Tonya S. Helms, 54 of Ashland, Ky. Tyler L. Cline, 24 of Hartford, to Ashley N. Roach, 27 of Hartford. Eric T. Ingels, 35 of West Columbia, to Rebecca R. King, 33 of West Columbia. William H. Gritt, 45 of Leon, to Jennifer D. Morris, 46 of Charleston.

Property deeds filed

The following property deeds were filed in February in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley:

Michael E. and Wanda G. Chamberlain to Lisa M. Moye, Waggener District. Lisa M. Moye to Michael E. and Wanda G. Chamberlain, Waggener District. Wanda G. Chamberlain, fka Wanda G. Shamblin to Clinton A. Williams, Cooper District. Seth B. Canterbury to H2O Sun LLC, Robinson District. Peter L. and M. Linda Sims to Russell Nott, Cooper District. Ian Eades to Cara R. and Ian W. Eades, Cooper District. Carl D. and Elaine C. Matheny to Susan L. Birdson, City of Point Pleasant.

Curtis B. and Kathy A. Pack to Robert M. Cochran, Union District. Stephen P. Robinson to Stann LLC, Union District. Richard L. and Constance S. Ranson to James R. Bunn II and Shannon L. Bunn, Union District. Stephen C. Littlepage, sub trs. Roger A. and Angela S. Workman to David Sneed, Clendenin District. Marie L. Knopp to Jeffery and Rachel A. Goff, Cooper District. George R. and Judith M. Starcher to Edward B. Starcher, Waggener District.

David L. Cogar, exec. Sherry L. Cogar est, William M, Ronna, Terry S. and Matilda Cogar to Bonnie S. and David Cogar, Cooper District. Dorsel F. and Charlotte M. Keefer to Jeffery T. Keefer, Cologne District. Dorsel F. and Charlotte M. Keefer to Carla King, Cologne District. Rocky J. and Susan Sturgeon to Jeremy D. and Haley J. Tate, Clendenin District. William T. Midkiff, Nancy E. Midkiff and Christopher B. Workman to Charles G. and Rebecca J. Gibbs, Cologne District.

Marry Lee, Robert Jarrell, William R. Barnitz, Dallas Cadel, Brian Kearns, Harold Nelson, Sonia Zuspan, Margie Rickard, William Brown, trs of Clifton United Methodist Church, to Danny Russell, Waggener District. Pill & Pill PLLC substitute trs Patrick J. Click and Reign L. Price to WV Housing Development Fund, City of Point Pleasant. Clyde J. Rorrer Jr and Jo H. Rorrer to Jonathan C. Jeffers, Robinson District. John W., Teresa A. and Pansy L. Spencer to Teresa A., John W. and Alyssa L. Spencer, Clendenin District. Stephen D. Miller, Teresa Sommerville and Debra L. Nowlin to Dustin L. Wamsley and Keiara N. Wesney, Robinson District.

Dustin L. and Brandie J. Zirkle to Jesse Litchfield, Waggener District. John C. Valdez to Adam N. Scarbro, Hannan District. Leslee Rice to Densil D.S. Life and Leslee Rice, City of Point Pleasant. Jay A. Krimm, Ava L. Krogmann, fka Ava L. Burris, and Paul D. Krimm to Derek Blankenship, Clendenin District. Michael l. Clendenin to Johnnie W. and Sherry A. Wamsley, Robinson District. Conley D. Dudley III and Devin J. Dudley, fka Devin J. Gallagher, Stephen and Marjorie Morris, Town of New Haven.

Leslee M.S. Rice, Densil D. Sayre and Jerold H. Rice to Travis L. and Trena R. Dawson, Union District. Joshua A. Billings to Jacob E. Hanson, City of Point Pleasant. Kimberly S. Duncan, Anthony Wright, Markia N. Weber, Kathie J. Hoffman, Nikki J. Roe and Randy M. Wright to Randy M. Wright, Town of Mason. Patricia Grimm, exec. Dora I. Durst to Tracy Durst, Cologne District.

Keith R. and Phyllis L. Cook to Karen C. Bacon, City of Point Pleasant. Kaylee R. Rowe to Cody D. Schwartz, Arbuckle District. Loan Central Inc. to Freeman Enterprises LLC, Town of New Haven. Teresa K. Livingston Smith to Faith Lamb and Jason R. Roush, Waggener District. Jacob S. Frantz, Emily R. Frantz, fka Emily R. McKinney, to Renee Saunders to Charles K. Lorraine Jr., Hannan District. Brian K. Connolly to Shelley D. Connolly, Waggener District.