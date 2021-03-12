Commissioners updated on county OES

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon for a regular business meeting.

During the meeting, commissioners heard from Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Office of Emergency Services (OES). Zimmerman told commissioners an employee was leaving, and he wants to move current employees into different positions to fill the vacancies. Commissioners did not need to make a motion since the employees were already on payroll.

Zimmerman said with the recently passed federal stimulus bill, the county may receive a direct payment.

Commissioners heard from a representative with the Federal Department of Homeland Security about cyber and infrastructure security (CISA). The department offers resources to counties and official offices, such as the sheriff’s department or courts, to counteract security issues.

Alan Parker Hill, a new hire presented by County Clerk Diana Cromley, was approved as a deputy assessor.

The meetings were set for April for the 15th, 20th and 29th. For May, meetings were set for the 13th and 20th.

All three commissioners, Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley, were present at the meeting.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

