Mason death reported, Meigs downgraded to ‘yellow’… Latest COVID-19 case data from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — A death associated with COVID-19 was reported in Mason County and five total cases were reported in the area on Thursday while Meigs County was downgraded to “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County on Thursday.

Also, the Ohio per capita indicator, the statistic to be used to lift current orders, was updated on Thursday by ODH. The current rate is 155.0 cases per 100,000 population. Last week, the indicator was 179.6 cases per 100,000 in population.

As previously reported by the Associated Press, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that an estimated 168 coronavirus deaths went unreported, throwing into question the data that officials used to justify lifting pandemic restrictions. Justice said officials discovered that 70 facilities — mostly hospitals and nursing homes — did not report the deaths to the state’s health department.

In a news release from the governor’s office, a breakdown of these facilities and deaths did not include any from Mason County.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,250 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update. This is an increase of three since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 39 deaths, 135 hospitalizations, and 2,129 presumed recovered individuals (10 new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,250 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 303 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 321 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

50-59 — 335 cases (15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 286 cases (26 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

70-79 — 195 cases (39 total hospitalizations, 1 new case)

80-plus — 154 cases (38 hospitalizations)

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 11 active cases and 1,406 total cases (1,262 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update. No new cases have been reported since March 5.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,360 recovered cases (14 new), and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,406 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 129 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 200 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 201 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,627 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 810 second doses fr a total of 2,437 vaccinations (1,260 Moderna, 1,177 Pfizer, zero Johnson & Johnson).

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County downgraded to “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for the first time in months after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,800 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, two more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,754 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 39 deaths in Mason County.

As previously stated in this article, DHHR reported a death associated with COVID-19 of a male in the 70-79 age range in Mason County on Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,800 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 149 cases (plus 2 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 302 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 298 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 258 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 262 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 230 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 215 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 29 deaths,)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 7.54 on Thursday with a 1.58 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,448 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,788). There were 112 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 108) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). Zero new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,157,525 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 18.46 percent of the population. A total of 1,241,441 people, 10.62 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 134,496 cases with 2,338 deaths. There was an increase of 338 cases from Wednesday and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,268,871 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.36 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.23 percent. There are 5,305 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 354,422 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 224,792 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

