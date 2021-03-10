Four departments respond to brush fire

NEW HAVEN — A large brush fire Tuesday on Union Campground Road near New Haven resulted in almost five acres being burned, according to Stephen Duncan, chief of the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department.

Duncan said the call came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. His department, as well as Mason, Pomeroy and Middleport fire departments were on the scene for almost three hours due to the size of the blaze. He added the strong wind helped spread the fire.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined, but has been turned over to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Duncan said.

He reminded people that fire season is underway, and outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through May 31. Duncan added fires after 5 p.m. must be attended at all times, have a water supply on site, and the area must be cleared to the soil for a distance of 10 feet around what is being burned.

Only natural products can be burned, Duncan said. Trash, clothing, and other items cannot. The maximum fine for violating the burning law is $1,000. In addition, anyone whose fire escapes is liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire might cause.

