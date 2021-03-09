Moose raises money for Community Foundation

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 held its monthly charity bingo on Monday evening to support the Mason County Community Foundation (MCCF).

Moose member Dave Morgan said the total raised for MCCF was $1,169 after adding proceeds from the concessions and a donation from the Women of the Moose.

Monday’s bingo was the first charity bingo event held at the Moose after several months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Misty Parsons-Hamon, director of MCCF told Morgan the event was appreciated.

“Special recognition goes to Robbie Fisher who was a big winner of several bingo games who donated back his winnings to the charity helping us exceed the $1,000 dollar mark,” Morgan said. “Also, thanks to the many local businesses that donated prizes to our newly added prize bingo portion of the event.”

During the event, the MCCF set up an information booth and sold concessions for participants.

In Aprl, the Moose Lodge will be benefiting the Mason County Scholarship Fund for the county’s three high schools. In 2020, the charity bingo provided $750 for each high school, according to Morgan. The goal for this year is to raise $1,000 for each high school. The event will be April 12 at 7 p.m.

Pictured are Moose members and those with the Mason County Community Foundation. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_moose-march-bingo.jpg Pictured are Moose members and those with the Mason County Community Foundation. Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

