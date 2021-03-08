OVB lobbies to reopen March 22

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Bank will reopen all lobbies starting Monday, March 22.

Lobbies will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. OVB’s Holzer Banking Center will also be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, while the Gallipolis Walmart Office will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Starting Monday, March 22, the Mini Bank drive-thru, located in downtown Gallipolis, will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Drive-thru hours for OVB’s Wellston and Oak Hill offices will continue to be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. All other OVB drive-thru locations will continue to be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

For a current listing of bank hours, visit www.ovbc.com/hours.

OVB Chairman of the Board and CEO Tom Wiseman described the past year as quite a challenge but stressed that the safety of the bank’s customers and employees will always be a top priority.

“A year ago we were just beginning to understand all the ramifications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Certainly, no one thought a year later we would still be dealing with masks, social distancing, quarantining, vaccines, and in the bank’s case, closed lobbies. Faced with the challenges of the unknown, we resolved to base our decisions first and foremost on the safety of our customers and employees. This meant making some hard choices. One of those choices was keeping our lobbies closed a little longer than some of our competitors, but it was the right thing to do and allowed the extra time needed for vaccines to bring down case numbers,” Wiseman said. “While we are hopeful this will end a very challenging chapter, it is our promise to continue monitoring the pandemic and to respond appropriately should conditions change.”

As per state mandates in Ohio and West Virginia, masks will be required and social distancing measures will be maintained in OVB lobbies. In addition, clear safety barriers have been installed at each teller counter and service desk. High touch points, such as door handles and counters, are continually sanitized throughout the day. Hand sanitizer and disposable masks are available for customer use.

Customers are encouraged to continue taking advantage of OVB’s many contactless banking channels. In addition to the bank’s growing ATM network, services such as online account opening and loan applications, online/mobile banking in the App store and at www.ovbc.com, as well as OVB Line telephone banking at 888-FONE-OVB are available.

Updates regarding OVB’s pandemic response are available at www.ovbc.com/covid-19. Should customers have any questions or need help with OVB’s contactless services, call 800-468-6682 or email callcenter@ovbc.com.

Information submitted by Ohio Valley Bank.