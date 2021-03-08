Eleanor Hoffman celebrates 50 years in CEOS

MASON COUNTY — Although the Avalanche Club has gone through several name changes, for Eleanor Hoffman her purpose in life has been about their family, their education, the church, the farm, the community, the 4-H and the Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS).

The year after her mother, Inez Roush, joined the Avalanche Farm Women’s Club, Eleanor Hoffman became a member in 1970 of what would be the Avalanche Extension Homemakers and then the Avalanche West Virginia University CEOS.

Eleanor’s six children grew up going to the club meetings every month. Now her two daughters, Jennifer Thomas and Jessica Johnson belong to the Avalanche Club.

Eleanor served as the Avalanche president from 2006-2012 and has served on club committees for numerous years and is now the club treasurer.

Eleanor was elected as the Mason County CEOS council president from 2009-2011 and is now serving as county treasurer and chairperson of the county Marketing and Membership committee. She has been responsible for preparing the county scrapbook for the past several years, beautifully preserving the history of the many club events.

Eleanor, who was born and raised in the Vernon Church community of Mason County, married George Hoffman of Letart on January 17, 1967. They have been married for 54 years and have raised their children on the dairy farm they purchased in 1972. In 1997 the dairy cows were sold and their cattle production is now Angus beef cows and calves. Their agri-business includes the raising of corn and soybeans.

During the recent ice and snow storms, no farms were closed due to the extreme cold — or pandemic. The Hoffman farmers were out in the cold and blowing wind — tending to their livestock and animals. They were praying for machinery to work, fences to stay put, and that the axe wouldn’t break when cutting the ice on the watering troughs.

Eleanor and George Hoffman’s six children and a total of 15 grandchildren, one of whom is a great-granddaughter, all lived within five miles of the family farm until a grandson married and moved to Iowa City, Iowa. They traveled to Iowa for their grandson’s wedding.

Growing up, Eleanor was in the Vernon Star Dusters 4-H Club and all of their kids have grown up belonging to the Hill Billies 4-H Club. The grandchildren are members of that club.

Eleanor has been a 4-H leader for 40 years. This year she has served as the president and treasurer of the 4-H Leader’s Association. She became a 4-H All Star in 1994 and was selected as an outstanding All Star in 2007. She was selected as an outstanding leader in 2004 and 2013.

It’s always been about family with Eleanor. While her children were in school, she served as a homeroom mother for many years.

Eleanor and George attend the Vernon United Methodist Church. In their spare time they enjoy riding their motorcycle and camping with the family and friends.

Eleanor has attended many of the area CEOS meetings and attended the CEOS conference at Jackson’s Mill. She participated in the Zoom CEOS Conference held this year that was a first due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Eleanor traveled with the West Virginia CEOS group to Ireland two different years.

Eleanor and George are in partnership with their son, Joe, and family on their 1500-acre farm. In addition they rent 800 acres to raise corn and soybeans along with their 450 head of Black Angus cow herd.

Submitted by Alice Click.