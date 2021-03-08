Chester woman arrested on drug trafficking charge

CHESTER — A Chester woman is facing drug charges after a search warrant of a residence on Saturday night.

In an news release, Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reported that in the late-night hours of Saturday, March 6, agents with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force as well as deputies with his office and officers with the Middleport and Syracuse Police Departments executed a search warrant at 36380 New Hope Road in Chester after a long investigation into the alleged trafficking of illegal narcotics coming from the residence.

Deputies were able to obtain probable cause for the search warrant earlier in the evening and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. According to Task Force Agents, when entry was made into the residence multiple subjects were found to be inside. All subjects were detained at this time and secured while a search of the residence took place.

“After a search of the residence, Task Force Agents recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine being over five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount. Also seized from the residence was a small amount of heroin, plastic baggies, digital scales, and items of drug paraphernalia,” stated the news release.

Arrested at the scene was Amanda L. Honaker, 44, of Chester, for aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree and aggravated trafficking in drugs, also a felony of the second degree. Honaker was transported to the Middleport Jail where she awaits her arraignment in Meigs County Court on the charges.

“My Office has received several complaints regarding drug trafficking occurring at the residence on New Hope Road. I am thankful tonight for the efforts and swift action taken by our Major Crimes Task Force to shut down this drug trafficking operation. This case was a success for our county and I want to thank our local law enforcement agencies in Meigs County for providing additional assistance when we needed it.” stated Sheriff Wood

Sheriff Wood would like to thank the Middleport, Pomeroy, and Syracuse Police Departments for their assistance during the search warrant.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Honaker https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_3.9-Honaker-1.jpg Honaker

Search conducted at residence on New Hope Road