Single-digit increases in COVID cases… Latest COVID-19 data

OHIO VALLEY — Single digit COVID-19 case increases were reported in Gallia and Mason Counties on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,231 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update. This is an increase of five since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths, 131 hospitalizations, and 2,084 presumed recovered individuals (six new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,231 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 363 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 302 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 317 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 331 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 282 cases (26 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 193 cases (2 new cases, 36 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 153 cases (37 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Editor’s note: The Ohio Department of Health reduced the death count in Gallia County from 46 to 31 on Tuesday. The demographic information from ODH has not been updated to show the change.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 33 active cases and 1,403 total cases (1,259 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 34 deaths, 1,336 recovered cases (six new), and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,403 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 128 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 199 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 202 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 201 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 15 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,376 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,778 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, three more than Friday. Of those, 1,732 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,778 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 145 cases (plus 2 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 300 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 296 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 256 cases (plus 9 probable case, 1 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 261 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 225 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.62 on Wednesday with a 1.62 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,875 new cases on Thursday. There were 82 new hospitalizations and seven new ICU admissions.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 132,677 cases with 2,309 deaths. There was an increase of 261 cases from Wednesday and no new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,207,676 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.42 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.69 percent. There are 6,318 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 307,532 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 202,401 people have been fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press, Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Latest COVID-19 data