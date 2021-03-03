News from the U.S. Capitol

Manchin remarks on Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation

This week U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) applauded the recent weekly allocation of 15,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses and a new weekly Pfizer increase of 1,170 doses for the week of March 8th, for West Virginia. This is the sixth consecutive increase in the weekly vaccine allocation.

“The FDA’s recent emergency approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help West Virginia continue to quickly administer vaccine doses to as many West Virginians as possible. This new weekly dose allocation and the sixth consecutive dose increase are great news for the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “As West Virginia continues to lead the nation and the world in safe, effective vaccine distribution and administration, the steady increase in vaccine doses is vital to providing vaccines for every West Virginian who wants one. I will continue working with the Biden Administration to ensure West Virginia quickly receives vaccine doses as the supply increases.”

Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine to prevent COVID-19. This is the first single-shot vaccine to combat COVID-19, and data has demonstrated it will protect against COVID-19 related hospitalization and deaths, particularly across emerging variants. You can learn more about the vaccine online here.

Manchin, Capito announce $11.5 million to protect wildlife

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, this week announced three awards totaling $11,573,098 from the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Fish and Wildlife Service to support hunting, fishing, and conservation in West Virginia. The Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) program administered two of the awards for a variety of conservation programs and projects and are funded by the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Acts. The State Wildlife Grant (SWG) Program administered the third award aimed to assist the recovery of threatened and endangered species, as well as prevent other species from becoming endangered.

“West Virginia is known for our wonderful outdoors filled with incredible wildlife, and many West Virginians spend time hunting, fishing and exploring our backyard playgrounds. In order to ensure our public lands are protected for generations, we must take steps to protect our wildlife and their habitats,” said Senator Manchin. “As an avid sportsman myself, I’m thankful the Fish and Wildlife Service is investing in conservation efforts and protecting and preventing endangered species in West Virginia. I will continue to advocate for resources and funding to protect our public lands and keep West Virginia wild and wonderful.”

“An integral part of our state is centered on our natural landscape, native wildlife, and our longstanding sportsmen heritage. That’s why it’s so important that steps are taken to protect those aspects of our culture, while maintaining the parts of our state that make us unique. I’m grateful that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has noticed the need for this support in West Virginia. Due to investments like this, West Virginia will remain wild and wonderful for generations to come,” Senator Capito said.

Individual awards listed below:

$6,875,412 – Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Fund;

$4,142,605 – Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Fund;

$555,081 – State Wildlife Grant Program.

Capito discusses spending package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) this week joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” to discuss her decision to vote against the $1.9 trillion partisan spending package the Senate is considering this week, and urge schools across the nation to reopen for in-person learning.

On Capito’s position and why: “I will not vote for the stimulus package. Only 9 percent of what we have in the stimulus package…goes to health-related items. We haven’t spent a lot of money we provided in December. I think it’s just a bloated $1 trillion extra dollars going into the economy that we really needed to target or at least pull back.”

On reasons why “Democrats are doing it alone”: “I think it’s pent up demand by them to throw money at their pet projects, environmental justice, and other things that really don’t have anything to do with the emergency that this bill is supposedly coming through with to cover the relief for COVID and the health effects of that as well.”

On why all schools aren’t open: “I think that is the question that by far is the most frustrating and deeply hurtful to many people. Think about the students that don’t have parents that can honcho their online learning or can help them with them with their homework every day or basically don’t want to help their children. Those are the children that are going to fall further and further behind. We have people working in all facets of our economy right now. Our teachers need to get vaccinated and they need to return safely to the classroom. I’m proud to say West Virginia K-8 is all open five days a week…some of these students are going to lose a whole year of learning, not to say the mental health effects of not being in the classroom, parents shaving to quit their job. These schools should have been open and I hope they continue to open. I know some of them are opening now but it’s still not enough.”

On what legislative items Congress will consider next: “The next thing we are expecting is a huge infrastructure package. I’m part of the development of the highway in my committee. It’s not going to be paid for and that’s the way you evade paying for these things is pushing it into this reconciliation package where you raised taxes and use that offset some of the expenditures in infrastructure. This should be done together. We should be doing this through our committees. We are asking to come back to the table and talk to us. I went back to the president to talk about infrastructure, I believe it’s important. We do a 5-year bill every five years, we should do another one but we should do it together. They are bypassing any kind of buy-in from the other 50 of us, 50 senators, who happen to be of an opposite party.”

On impact of governing without bipartisanship: “I’m sorry that they picked COVID relief to be the first package that comes up in this very partisan manner…I don’t think they’re going to get any Republican support because of the way it was put together and the bloated spending in there is just out of control. I think we’re going to see more and more of this…then the American people are going to have to pay, literally, for this, and it’s going to be tough on future generations.”

All information provided by the respective offices of Senators Manchin and Capito.

