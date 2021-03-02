New Haven talks pool, community center

NEW HAVEN — Recreational facilities were a major topic of discussion when the New Haven Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Colton McKinney, Jessica Rickard, Steve Carpenter, Roy Dale Grimm, and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr.

It was announced the community center is now open to the public, having been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council approved new rental rates, including $35 per hour with a two-hour minimum, and $150 per eight-hour day. There will also be a refundable $100 deposit required for each rental. Basketball players will pay $5 per person to play.

The swimming pool and pool committee were also discussed at length, mainly mulling if committee members can solicit for donations to keep admission free and to pay lifeguards. Council members are under the assumption that pool committee members cannot request donations for the “New Haven pool,” but only for a “charitable organization.”

Pool committee member Phyllis Arthur told the council if members can’t say what they are collecting for, “we’ll fold.”

The mayor said the pool rental fee has also been changed to $35 per hour with a two-hour minimum. This is up from $50 for a two-hour period last year. It was announced that applications are now being taken for lifeguards. Applicants must be at least 15 years old, and training will be worked out.

In other action, the council:

Heard from Greg Fowler of Teen Court that New Haven is behind in remitting fees for the program;

Agreed to send a letter to the state from the town council in an effort to keep Lakin Hospital open, at the request of resident Annette Hill;

Heard from McKinney that he is continuing to research the 75-cent recreation fee;

Approved a building permit for Early Education Station II for a storage building and fence;

Agreed to allow New Era Broadband to use the town tower to provide internet service options for the towns of New Haven, Hartford and Syracuse, Ohio, paying New Haven for tower use;

Hired Troy Stewart as a part-time police patrolman at a certified officer rate of $15 per hour; and,,

Discussed the charter update with no action taken.

It was also announced that dates and times for the annual Easter egg hunt and block sale will be determined at the next meeting.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

