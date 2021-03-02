ODH data change lowers COVID death count … Local vaccinations continue

OHIO VALLEY — A change in reporting of COVID-19 deaths by the Ohio Department of Health lead to a decrease in reported COVID-19 deaths in Gallia County as a result of the virus.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health had reported 46 deaths in Gallia County due to COVID-19. As of the Tuesday afternoon update, 31 deaths were listed in Gallia County.

As of press time on Tuesday, the demographic data regarding the age ranges for the new death count in Gallia County has not been updated by ODH.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

Vaccination numbers

In Gallia County, 4,542 residents have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, which is equal to 15.19 percent of the population. Of those, 2,910 are age 65 and older. A total of 2,462 Gallia County residents (8.23 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

In Meigs County, 3,357 residents have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, which is equal to 14.65 percent of the population. Of those, 2,196 are age 65 and older. A total of 1,811 Meigs County residents (7.91 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

In Mason County, DHHR reports 4,457 total doses have been administered to Mason County residents. Of those, 2,435 doses were administered to individuals 65 years old or older.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,225 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update. This is an increase of seven since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths (15 less), 130 hospitalizations, and 2,085 presumed recovered individuals (11 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,225 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 289 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 362 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 301 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 317 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 331 cases (2 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 282 cases (1 less case, 26 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 191 cases (1 new case, 35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 152 cases (2 new cases, 37 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 32 active cases and 1,396 total cases (1,254 confirmed, 142 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 34 deaths, 1,330 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,396 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 51 cases

10-19 — 128 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 198 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 201 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 199 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 61 cases (10 hospitalizations, 15 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,376 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,770 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, four more than Monday. Of those, 1,724 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,770 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 144 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 295 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 255 cases (plus 9 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 259 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 223 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 7.00 on Tuesday with a 1.47 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,709 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 2,154). There were 121 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 126) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

ODH will no longer report new death information on a daily basis, rather, the dashboard states, “Only verified mortality data is listed. This information is not available daily, and is updated approximately twice per week as data is received.’

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 132,184 cases with 2,301 deaths. There was an increase of 136 cases from Monday and one new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,190,037 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.44 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.35 percent. There are 6,692 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 300,768 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 197,759 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

