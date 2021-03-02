Moose charity bingo begins this month

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 will begin its charity bingo again this month after taking several months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monthly charity bingo will begin on March 8, according to Moose member Dave Morgan. The March bingo will be benefiting the Community Foundation of Mason and Jackson Counties.

The Community Foundation of Mason County builds charitable funds with the community. Funds are distributed via grants and scholarships for the community.

Morgan said there will be 15 games at the Moose with cash and prizes for winners. Games are sold separately to allow participants to play as many games as they want. Extra games include four $5 coveralls, nine $1 cash games and two prize games for $1 and $2, Morgan said.

Doors to the Moose Lodge will open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m.

Morgan said the April charity bingo will benefit the annual Mason County Scholarship drive for all three high schools in the county.

Last year, despite the pandemic canceling some of the charity bingo events, the Moose exceeded the 2019 total by almost $10,000, according to Morgan.

Pictured are Moose members at a previous charity bingo. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/03/web1_moose-bingo.jpg Pictured are Moose members at a previous charity bingo. Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

