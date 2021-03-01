New COVID cases reported in Meigs, Gallia… Mason reports zero cases

OHIO VALLEY — Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in both Meigs and Gallia Counties over the weekend, while Mason County reported no new cases from Saturday-Monday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 11 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as well as 16 additional recovered cases.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County over the weekend as part of Monday’s update.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Mason County over the weekend.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,218 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update. This is an increase of 11 since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 130 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,074 presumed recovered individuals (12 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,218 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 288 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 362 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 300 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 316 cases (2 new cases, 7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 329 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 283 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 26 total hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 190 cases (1 new case, 35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 150 cases (37 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

Seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four probable cases were reported over the weekend by the Meigs County Health Department as part of Monday’s update.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 32 active cases (five less than Friday) and 1,396 total cases (1,254 confirmed, 142 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 34 deaths, 1,330 recovered cases (16 new), and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,396 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 51 cases

10-19 — 128 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 198 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 201 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 199 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 61 cases (10 hospitalizations, 15 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,376 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations (17 additional).

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,766 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, the same as Friday. Of those, 1,720 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,766 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 144 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 295 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 253 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 259 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 221 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.93 on Friday with a 1.21 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,452 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 2,225). There were 49 new deaths (21-day average of 269), 103 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 129) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 132,048 cases with 2,300 deaths. There was an increase of 814 cases from Friday, with 193 in 24 hours, and nine new deaths over the weekend. DHHR reports a total of 2,181,987 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.46 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.39 percent. There are 6,997 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 298,942 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 197,756 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

